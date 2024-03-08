Morpheus.Network (MNW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $74.88 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $74.88 million and approximately $692,535.32 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.55559944 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,101,519.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

