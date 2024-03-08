Morton Capital Management LLC CA Buys 63,235 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 15.2% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned about 0.76% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 517,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,211. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.