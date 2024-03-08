Morton Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 0.8% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 53,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 224,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 30,298,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,175,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

