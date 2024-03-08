Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,918. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

