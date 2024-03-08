Morton Capital Management LLC CA Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $41.18. 7,148,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,001. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

