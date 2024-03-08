MXC (MXC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $103.36 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. MXC has a total market cap of $103.36 million and $268.79 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of MXC is 0.01980489 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $237,603,414.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars.

