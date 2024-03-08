National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.36

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.36 and traded as high as $34.24. National Bankshares shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 5,756 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Bankshares

National Bankshares Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 244,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 201,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $5,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

