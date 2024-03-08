Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 113,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 143,593 shares.The stock last traded at $42.08 and had previously closed at $40.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

