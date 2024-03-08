NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $642.02 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.89 billion and $642.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00008268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00062874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

