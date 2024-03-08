Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Nephros Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,365. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Get Nephros alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nephros by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 595.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.