Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $78.66 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $922.76 million and $78.66 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,538.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.98 or 0.00637573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00128931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00055635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00062516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00214578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00162958 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,381,822,703 coins and its circulating supply is 43,692,942,765 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

