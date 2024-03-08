Netrum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $660.71 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Netrum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $24.30 or 0.00036267 BTC on popular exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $51.99 million and $660.71 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.29657225 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $660.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.