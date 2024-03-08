NFT (NFT) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004086 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015575 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,133.58 or 0.99982653 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007816 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00143518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

