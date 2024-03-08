North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.77

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.77 and traded as high as C$39.44. North West shares last traded at C$39.34, with a volume of 80,133 shares trading hands.

NWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.79.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of C$616.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3428805 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total value of C$38,884.60. In related news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.31, for a total transaction of C$25,159.62. Also, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total value of C$38,884.60. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

