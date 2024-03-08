Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.07

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.91. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 277,782 shares traded.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $130,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

