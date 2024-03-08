Oasys Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $233.64 million and $3.71 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.12391901 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,835,647.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

