Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $1,941,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $287,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 28,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 53,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

AON stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.60. The stock had a trading volume of 152,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,853. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.54.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

