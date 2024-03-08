Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.27. 1,742,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.59. The company has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

