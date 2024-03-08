Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $208.05. 491,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.64 and a one year high of $209.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.76.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

