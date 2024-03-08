Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.94

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.94 and traded as high as $25.05. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 8,832 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Ohio Valley Banc last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

