OMG Network (OMG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38.99 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $166.70 million and approximately $38.99 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00062871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00021704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.