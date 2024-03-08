OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, Zacks reports. OppFi had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. OppFi updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.050 EPS.

OppFi Trading Down 20.8 %

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $3.00. 911,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,971. The company has a market cap of $332.01 million, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.30. OppFi has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OppFi during the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

