OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

OppFi (NYSE:OPFIGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, Zacks reports. OppFi had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. OppFi updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.050 EPS.

OppFi Trading Down 20.8 %

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $3.00. 911,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,971. The company has a market cap of $332.01 million, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.30. OppFi has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on OppFi

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OppFi during the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Earnings History for OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.