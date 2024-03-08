Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.45. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 20,121 shares.

Optical Cable Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Optical Cable by 115.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Optical Cable in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Optical Cable in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

