Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.45. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 20,121 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.51.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.86%.
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
