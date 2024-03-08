OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. OptiNose updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
OptiNose Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. 173,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,095. The company has a market cap of $189.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.21. OptiNose has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.
In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,386.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,994 shares of company stock worth $87,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
