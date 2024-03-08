OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.65 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002077 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $563.06 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,324,425 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

