Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 5,887,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,936. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. The stock has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

