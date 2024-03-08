Orion Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $388,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $117.99.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

