Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,232,831 shares of company stock valued at $689,582,486. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.99. 4,399,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,737. The company has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

