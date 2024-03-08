Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $60.03 on Friday, reaching $725.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,523,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $705.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $466.80 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

