Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.27

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and traded as low as $19.08. Oversea-Chinese Banking shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 4,176 shares traded.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

