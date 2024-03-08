Owen LaRue LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Owen LaRue LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded down $88.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,318.56. 4,887,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,711. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $611.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,214.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,020.95.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

