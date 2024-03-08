Owen LaRue LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Owen LaRue LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 533,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

