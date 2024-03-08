Owen LaRue LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Owen LaRue LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.75.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $175.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,213,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,794,961. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $558.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

