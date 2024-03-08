Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.95

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.95 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 188.72 ($2.40). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 195.40 ($2.48), with a volume of 422,940 shares changing hands.

Oxford Biomedica Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £213.69 million, a PE ratio of -321.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.83.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

