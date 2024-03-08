Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,128.67

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,128.67 ($27.02) and traded as high as GBX 2,160 ($27.41). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,135 ($27.10), with a volume of 67,823 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OXIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 2,955 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.92) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281 ($28.95).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Instruments
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.