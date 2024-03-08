Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,128.67

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,128.67 ($27.02) and traded as high as GBX 2,160 ($27.41). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,135 ($27.10), with a volume of 67,823 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 2,955 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.92) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281 ($28.95).

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,129.20. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Featured Articles

