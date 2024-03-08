Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.86. Approximately 2,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HERD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

