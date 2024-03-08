Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.86. Approximately 2,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF
Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
