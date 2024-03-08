Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 3,695 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

