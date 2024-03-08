Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,644 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.