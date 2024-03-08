Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 38,418,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,720,406. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 297.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,689 shares of company stock worth $8,660,474. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.