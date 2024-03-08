Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.02. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 540,424 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.