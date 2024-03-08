Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB remained flat at $19.92 during trading on Friday. 22,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,358. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

