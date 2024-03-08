Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $277,000.

SMOT traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $33.14. 84,596 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

