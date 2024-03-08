Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $339,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 636,057 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.