Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Invests $789,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 313,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $54.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

