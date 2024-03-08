Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.