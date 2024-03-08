Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 576.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 247,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,787. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 87.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBDC

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.