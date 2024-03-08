Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.87

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and traded as low as $17.44. Pennon Group shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 18,453 shares.

Pennon Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

