Persistence Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Persistence has a total market cap of $83.06 million and $739,884.81 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,319,925 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

