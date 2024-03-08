Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Major Shareholder Acquires 57,409,487.05 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

CATX stock traded up 0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.15. 2,688,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $321.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.53. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CATX. B. Riley began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

