Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 26,359,046 shares trading hands.
Petropavlovsk Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00.
About Petropavlovsk
Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.
